ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Andy Woodward, 57, of Rosewood Heights passed away August 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born March 29, 1963 in Wood River to Charles "Charley" P. and Lily Edith (Potter) Woodward.

He served his country in the United States Army and worked for Winchester for over 34 years. Andy loved riding his motorcycle, four wheeling, playing poker and float trips on the current river with friends.

He is survived by his fiancé, Debbie Christopher of Rosewood Heights; two sons, Brian Woodward of East Alton and Vincent (Cara) Woodward of Rosewood Heights; two daughters, Brandy Woodward (Phillip Spraggs) of Alton and Larissa Bosch of Germany; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Barb (Art) Deck of Worden; brother, Tony (Stacey) Woodward of Rosewood Heights and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions on gatherings the family will have a drive thru visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights. Online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.