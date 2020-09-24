1/1
Angela Hausman
1991 - 2020
ALTON — Angela Lynn Hausman, 29, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St Anthony's Hospital.

She was born Sept. 19, 1991 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Richard Hausman II and Stacy Milford Cooper.

Loved deeply. Lived each day with no regrets. Always kind. These characteristics describe an abundantly blessed 29 years with Angela Lynn Hausman. Although her shining light left us too soon, a better and brighter place she has made this world. Her smile and laughter will live on in our hearts forever.

She is survived by her father and step-mom, Richard and Debbie Hausman II; her mother and step-dad, Stacy and Craig Cooper; five siblings, Amber (Micah) Redman, Richard Hausman III, Alex Miller, Amanda Miller and Benjamin Cooper; grandparents, Virginia Hausman, and Phyllis and Bob Rill; five nieces and nephews, Easton Redman, Eli Redman, Austin Hausman, Brody Hausman and Cash Hausman; several cousins, friends and a dearest Best Friend, Will Roberson.

Angela is preceded in death by grandfathers, Richard Hausman and Boyd Milford; and a beloved Aunt, Patty Hausman.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing, occupancy and mask wearing guidelines will be followed as mandated by the CDC.

Visitation will 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Private burial will be Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to Down Syndrome Association of St Louis, Missouri.

Online condolences and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
