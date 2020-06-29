ROODHOUSE — Angela Schoondyke, 53, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on Oct. 26, 1966 in Wood River, Illinois, to Rnee "Ron" Baruxen and Lilian Hartley.

She married Fred Schoondyke on July 3, 2010 in White Hall, Illinois. Angela was a homemaker and a member of the New Life Church in White Hall.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Schoondyke; her children, Kirk, Freddy, Casey, and Brian; her several grandchildren; also her siblings, Rhonda, Laura, Lee Alan, Ronnie Dell, and Cheryl.

She is preceded in death by her son, Joshua Schoondyke.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home. Funeral will be on Wednesday, July 1, at 1 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home.

Paul Elliott will be officiating the service and burial will take place at Gunterman Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.