EDWARDSVILLE — Angela "Angi" Lea Witcher born May 21, 1981, passed July 23, 2020, at age 39 years and two months.

Gone much to soon. Beloved daughter and sister, and doting mother of three.

If you knew Angi, you knew a living firecracker. From the day she was born you could not help but notice her. She loved all things bling – shiny, sparkly, and bright colors (really). She may have worn black, but on her it looked dramatic.

She loved her family fiercely, her friends firmly, and if she didn't like you, you knew it.

Angi is survived by her children, Logan Adams and Jeffery Friso, both of Collinsville, Illinois; daughter, Jenna Snider of Union, Missouri; as well as her mother, Sharon Witcher of Collinsville; her father and step-mother Ron & Jodi Witcher of New Douglas, Illinois; and her brother & sister-in-law, James & Ashley Witcher of Collinsville.

Angi's memorial will be the NIGHT of Oct. 31, 2020, which will be Halloween and the Blue Moon. Wherever you are just go outside and say or thing about Angi. She will be sure to hear you.

The family request memorials to the animal shelter of the donor's choice. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.