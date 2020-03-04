WOOD RIVER — Angeline "Angie" Hand, 92, passed away 1:11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Oct. 14, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles and Louise (Bejmowicz) Bozieno.

She had worked several years in the assembly unit of ALCAN industries before retiring. After she became a very proud homemaker for her family.

On Jan. 23, 1946 in Sessor, Illinois, she married Jewel R. Hand, Sr. He died Aug. 9, 1997.

Surviving are two sons, Jewel R., Jr. (Elsie) Hand of Bethalto, Illinois, and David L. (Cyndy) Hand of Grafton, Illinois; daughter-in-law, Susan Hand of Wood River, Illinois; eight grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; brother, Bob Herdegen in Montana; half-brother, Dick Herdegen in Florida; and a sister, Carol Frantel of Yuma, Arizona.

Her parents; husband; and a son, Allen D. Hand preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wood River. Pastor David Schultz will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.