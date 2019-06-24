ANGELO BELLITTO

GODFREY — Angelo J. Bellitto, 86, passed away at 4:35 a.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

He was born June 29, 1932 the son of Anthony and Mary Marino Bellitto. On Sept. 12, 1958, he married Erma L. Milligan in Alton, Illinois and they shared 61 years of marriage.

Angelo served his country in the United States Army in Germany as a part of the occupation forces.

He was a machinist for Owens IL Glass Company for 42 years. Angelo was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, as well as the Alton Eagles Lodge No. 254, Godfrey Moose Lodge No. 951, and a lifetime member of the Alton VFW Post 1308. He enjoyed golfing and bowling. In his younger years he was a boxer. Angelo enjoyed Sunday dinners with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Erma L. Bellitto of Godfrey, Illinois; children, Karen Bellitto (Rich Kortkamp) of Godfrey, David Bellitto (Marisa) of Godfrey, Joe Bellitto (Wanda) of Brighton, Illinois, and Wanda Dillon; three grandchildren, Lia, John, and Jacob Bellitto; a brother, Samuel Bellitto; 2 sisters, Francis Pellegrino and Clara Seagraves; and several nieces and nephews.

Angelo was preceded in death by his parents; and 5 brothers; Tony, Frank, Vito, John, and Joe Bellitto, and a sister, Mary Teal.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26 from 5-7 pm at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

Services will take place on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the or the Godfrey Firefighters Local 1692.

