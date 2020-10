JERSEYVILLE — Anita D. Assar, 83, wife of the late Dr. Abbass Assar and mother of Sabina and Lyn, passed away at 9:33 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville.