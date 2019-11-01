MOUNT OLIVE — Anita Jane Bowman, 74, passed away 9:52 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at her residence at Lake Kaho in Mount Olive, Missouri.

Born May 20, 1945 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, she was the daughter of Eugene and Frieda (Brown) Drury.

She had been a bookkeeper for Herrin Construction for over 45 years as well as serving as bookkeeper for several establishments. She had been the owner of many local bars in the surrounding area, but best known for being owner and proprietor of Janie's Lounge in Wood River, Illinois.

Surviving are a daughter, Angela Vaughn of Mount Olive; granddaughter, Brittney (Phillip) Jaime; great grandchildren, Eliza, Avery, Olivia and Ellie; nieces and nephews, Michael D. "Mick" Johnson, Charles R. "Rick" (Sandra) Johnson, Jr., Caron Aldridge and Cathy Hogle.

Her parents; brother, George W. Drury; and sister, Vickie J. Johnson preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River.

Burial will follow in Woodland Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the .