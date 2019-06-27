ANITA MCAFOOS

ALTON — Anita Louise (Bryant) McAfoos, 73, of Alton, Illinois, went to be fully present with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and celebrated as the blessing from God that she was. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Bessie Bryant and her brothers, Floyd and Robert.

She married Dwight Graham McAfoos on Feb. 9, 1968, and they spent 51 years loving and raising their five children, Julie, Glen, Devin, Robert, and Sarah. Her children's spouses, Gary (Julie), Carrie (Glen), Deaneal (Devin), Molly (Robert), and Jacob (Sarah) further extended her family, and she lovingly positioned them into the family's foundation.

If her husband, children, and children's spouses were the foundation, then she saw her grandchildren, Mia, Graham, and Charles McAfoos; Ella and Augustin McAfoos; Lucille McAfoos; Lowen, and Baby Custer as the beauty on which it all stood. She was a dance mom for 17 years, and she tirelessly attended nearly every event of each grandchild whether it was a swim meet, ball game, horse show, or orchestra concert, leaving those who knew her to remark that her hashtag should be #nogreaterfan.

Sunday dinners at the McAfoos home were legendary; she welcomed all who walked through the door. Acting in kindness and putting others first, she was a selfless mother to her entire family, as well as all of God's children.

As a young woman, she worked at the City of Alton as an office secretary then worked in a partnership with her husband, Dwight, at McAfoos Sign. She eventually returned to the City of Alton to serve as Chief Examiner and Assistant Director for the Civil Service Commission. Upon retiring after 26 years, she was able to devote more time as a prayer warrior at The Bridge Church which garnered the love of the entire church. Her life's mantra could be summed up in the old adage: Where love is concerned, too much love is never enough.

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 1 from 4-7 p.m. visitation will continue on Tuesday, July , 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at The Bridge Church, 504 East 12th Street (Alton) . Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.