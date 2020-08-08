HARTFORD — Ann Elizabeth "Betty" Basden, 88, of Hartford, Illinois, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1932, in Bear Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Naomi (Hornberger) McAnnaney.

She married Donald E. Basden Sr. Dec. 9, 1956, in Urbana, Illinois, and he passed away June 20, 2014.

Betty enjoyed her days of sewing, loved to go out to eat and had a special love for her cats. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by eight children and their spouses, Eddie and Linda Bodkins, of Brighton, Keith and Hunter Bodkins, of Belleville, Howard and Tina Bodkins, of Troy, Steve and Tammy Bodkins, of Pontoon Beach, Jean Ragusa and Dave Lawhead, of Breese, Joanie and Billy Wallace, of Edwardsville, Donald E. and Marcy Basden Jr., of Collinsville, and Lisa and Mike Stahlhut, of Moro; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Bodkins; son-in-law, Mike Ragusa; a sister, Jean Schultz; and, two brothers, Bill and Bob McAnnaney.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation will from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, in Glen Carbon, where a private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. You may view the funeral service livestream on her tribute wall at the Irwin Chapel website. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Reflections Memory Care for an activities fund, support your local animal shelter or to a charity of one's choice, and may be accepted at the funeral home www.irwinchapel.com.