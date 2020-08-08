1/1
Ann Betty Baseden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HARTFORD — Ann Elizabeth "Betty" Basden, 88, of Hartford, Illinois, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1932, in Bear Valley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Naomi (Hornberger) McAnnaney.

She married Donald E. Basden Sr. Dec. 9, 1956, in Urbana, Illinois, and he passed away June 20, 2014.

Betty enjoyed her days of sewing, loved to go out to eat and had a special love for her cats. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends.

She is survived by eight children and their spouses, Eddie and Linda Bodkins, of Brighton, Keith and Hunter Bodkins, of Belleville, Howard and Tina Bodkins, of Troy, Steve and Tammy Bodkins, of Pontoon Beach, Jean Ragusa and Dave Lawhead, of Breese, Joanie and Billy Wallace, of Edwardsville, Donald E. and Marcy Basden Jr., of Collinsville, and Lisa and Mike Stahlhut, of Moro; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces; nephews; and, other extended family and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Bodkins; son-in-law, Mike Ragusa; a sister, Jean Schultz; and, two brothers, Bill and Bob McAnnaney.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation will from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, in Glen Carbon, where a private funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. You may view the funeral service livestream on her tribute wall at the Irwin Chapel website. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Reflections Memory Care for an activities fund, support your local animal shelter or to a charity of one's choice, and may be accepted at the funeral home www.irwinchapel.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
591 Glen Crossing Rd
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 288-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved