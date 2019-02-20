CHIARODO
BENLD — Ann E. Chiarodo, 96, of Benld, Illinois, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Benld. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Benld Cemetery or St. Joseph's Altar Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.