Obituary
Ann Chiarodo


CHIARODO

BENLD — Ann E. Chiarodo, 96, of Benld, Illinois, died at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, Illinois on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Friends may call on Thursday, Feb. 21 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be Thursday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Benld. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Benld Cemetery or St. Joseph's Altar Society. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.
Funeral Home
KRAVANYA FUNERAL HOME BENLD
203 E ELM
Benld, IL 62009
217/839-2154
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Telegraph from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
