ANN DIPAZO — Ann Dipazo, 93, died peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Holly Brook Memory Care in Bethalto, Illinois surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 19, 1926, in Alton, Illinois to Anthony and Rose (Romano) Bono and grew up in a loving Italian family. After graduating from Alton High School, she worked as a secretary at Kienstra Concrete in Wood River, Illinois. She married the love of her life, Anthony Dipazo, on Jan. 3, 1953 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. They were blessed with seven children. She was a devoted wife and a wonderful homemaker. She was a loving, nurturing mother who gave tirelessly of herself to all her children and was a shining example of motherhood.

Ann was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. Kevin's parish in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Ann lived a faith-filled life that set a perfect example for her children. When her husband's health started to fail, she cared for him until his death in 2001.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, working crosswords, playing Scrabble and Canasta, and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Ann is survived by seven children, August (Lois) Dipazo of Alton, Paula (Kevin) Eddington of Weldon Springs, Missouri, Carol Dipazo (special friend Jack Blair) of Rosewood Heights, Rosemary (Dan) Meyer of Bethalto, Dee (Daryl) Slaughter of Rosewood Heights, Berta (Jerry) Allen of Holiday Shores, Illinois, and David (Andi) Dipazo of Alton. Ten grandchildren, Lindsey (Juan) Martinez, Lauren Meyer, Katie (Josh) Pritchard, Kimmi (Fiancé Luke Metz) Slaughter, Christopher (Vanessa) Allen, Aaron Allen, Drew Dipazo, Katie (Steve) Feger, Laura (Chris) Keistler, Brian (fiancé Jackie Siess) Eddington. Three great-grandchildren, Carissa Allen, Logan and Claire Feger and a sister Marie Bartels of Texas, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband Anthony, she was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Nick (Grace) Bono, and Frank Bono, and a sister Katie Bono.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at Elias Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Alton with Fr. Jeremy Paulin OMV celebrant.

Burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or St. Mary's Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at Holly Brook Memory Care who made this final journey for their mom a peaceful one.

