COTTAGE HILLS — Ann Hatten, 82, passed away at 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born on Dec. 16, 1936, in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Riley and Pauline (Hendricks) Bruce.

She married Herbert "Herb" Hatten on June 9, 1956, in Alton, and he survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Annette and Timothy Matifes of Alton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Karen Hatten of Bethalto, Illinois, and Bennett and Trish Hatten of Creve Couer, Missouri; six grandhchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Audrey Barrows of Cottage Hills, Illinois, and Helen Barrows of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother: Ronnie Bruce of Roxana; a sister-in-law, Sue Bruce of Bethalto; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

A homemaker, Ann was a former member of the Hoedowner's Square Dance Club and she enjoyed camping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia, and two brothers, Paul and Dale.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Pastor Dan Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to the

