Ann Schall (1923 - 2019)
Obituary
GLEN CARBON — Ann Margaret Skundrich Schall, 96, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, died on July 6, 2019.

She was born on June 22, 1923, in Granite City, Illinois, to Nickolaus Skundrich and Mary Rusa Skundrich.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road, Glen Carbon with a Wake Service at 4 p.m. A Rite of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, 155 N. Main St., Glen Carbon, with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Telegraph from July 7 to July 8, 2019
