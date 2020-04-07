TEXAS — It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Lorraine Schmieder, EAWR High School 1959 graduate, announces her passing after a prolonged illness with Alzheimer, on April 3, 2020 at the age of 78 years.

Ann will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 58 years, Frank; and her children, Kevin and Craig.

Ann will also be fondly remembered by her five grandchildren, Erika, Alexys, Jacob, Kortney and Anya; by her sister, Ruth Murray; and daughter -in-laws, Wendy Schmieder and Jennifer Schmieder; and her son Logan Lewis.

Ann will be remembered for her infectious smile, her devotion to her family, a love for her friends and a positive winning attitude in all her endeavors.

In light of the current restrictions group size and social distancing, Ann's memorial is on hold; it will be announced to her friends when established.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Ann to her favorite charity Straydog Inc. PO Box 1485 Gun Barrel City TX 75147a no kill pet sanctuary.