WOOD RIVER — Anna Jane Dona, 92, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at her residence. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 31, 1927, she was the daughter of Jerry E. and Anna B. (Sweeney) East. She married Frank Lyle Dona on Feb. 5, 1948, in Wood River, Illinois. He died April 1, 1978. Surviving are sons, Richard (Susan) Dona, of Alton, Illinois, Daniel (Nancy) Dona, of Edwardsville, Illinois; daughter, Debra Dona, of Wood River; four grandchildren, Laura (Tony) Belitto, Tracy (Rob) Brewster, Ben Dona, and Megan (Steve) Ricks; 10 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a brother, Jerry East, of Schaumburg, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Edwin and Louis East. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
