FLORIDA — Anna L. Frazier, 97, died Wednesday night, Jan. 15, 2020 at Summer Vista Assisted Living Retirement Home. She retired from Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois, after 36 years as a secretary and was an avid golfer, bowler, and walker; and loved playing cards. Born July 8, 1922 in Blytheville, Arkansas. she was the daughter of the late Elmer McPherson and Pattie Huntas (Malone) McPherson.

She married Wilburn W. Frazier (Webb) on Oct. 23, 1943 in St. Charles, Missouri. He preceded her in death in March, 2008.

Surviving are a daughter, Pattie Garner of Pensacola Beach, Florida; step-son Donald R. Frazier of Godfrey Illinois.; two granddaughters, Cristie D. (Jeremy) Anderson and Robin L. (Theo) Haast; four great-grandchildren, Logan and Kayla Anderson and Mikaela and Catherina Haast; two step-grandsons Rob and Brett Frazier; two step-great grandchildren Haley and Nolan Frazier; one sister Opal Simpson of Godfrey, Illinois, and two brothers; John McPherson of Winston-Salem North Carolina, and George (Doris) McPherson of Verona, Wisconsin; and one Aunt, Della Mauro.

She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Robert J. Garner.

Her family would like to thank all their friends and family for their help and support.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1422 Washington Avenue, Alton.

Reverend Andre' Dobson will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bethalto, Illinois.

