GODFREY — Anna Louise Norman, 103, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Morningside of Godfrey, Illinois. Born Nov. 30, 1916 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of William and Marie (Heckler) Stone.

She attended Alton Schools and worked for the Illinois Bell Telephone Company as an operator.

On Dec. 8, 1937 she married Charles "Charlie" Norman Jr. He preceded her in death on April 27, 1992.

Mrs. Norman worked as manager and was very active running Norman Brothers Inc. river harbor operations with her husband Charlie making it successful. She loved to be outdoors, fishing, traveling and vacationing in Florida. She was a very avid golfer and bowler and music was a passion. She was a longtime member of the former Elm Street Presbyterian Church in Alton.

Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Lonna Norman, Charles and Bonnie Norman, and Robert and Mary Sue Norman; eight grandchildren, Lisa Falter (Mike), Keith Norman (Sara), Kevin Norman (Laura), Karen Walters (David), Lee Ann Parmentier (Joe), Mary Beth Paul (Curt), Jesse Norman (Christine), and Jacob Norman (Brittany); many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; close nephews, Patrick Purcell (Marla), Michael Purcell (Sherry), Donald Purcell (Kay), and Mark Stone (Sue); and niece, Edith Ann Crabtree.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Claire Purcell and Dorothy Crabtree; and a brother, William Stone.

Private funeral services will be held at Gent Funeral Home in Alton with Reverend Jerry MeCaskey officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Nature Institute, 2213 S. Levis Ln., Godfrey, IL 62035 or a .

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.