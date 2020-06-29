Annabelle Ducey
JERSEYVILLE — Annabelle "Anne" Ducey, 95, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on Jan. 13, 1925 in Pittsfield, Illinois, to Russell and May (Schlemmer) Shriver.

Anne married G. Stuart Ducey on Aug. 10, 1946 in Pittsfield. She was a homemaker and a legal secretary. She was also a member of the Holy Ghost Church, Westlake Country Club, and many bridge clubs.

Anne is survived by her children, Rhonda (Don) Priest, Lee Ann Ducey, Rita (Bret) Hill, John (Christine) Ducey, and Michael (Deon) Ducey; her grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, Jessica, Adam, Diana, and Brian; and her six great-grandchildren.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

A private family funeral will be held on Thursday, July 2, with Father Hyland Smith officiating. Anne will be affectionately remembered for her intelligence, love of family; as well as for being a quick witted, classy lady who loved to play bridge.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holy Ghost Church or to the JCH Foundation.

Alexander Funeral Home in Charge of Arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
