NEW YORK — Anne Killoran Aljets, 82, of Syracuse, New York. passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Fahey Nursing Home. Anne was born Oct. 30th,1937. Anne graduated from SUNY Potsdamand, and after graduation became a Franciscan Nun. Anne served as a burn unit nurse, an educator and a high school principal. Anne was the assistant director of nursing at VIP manor in Wood River, Illinois. A position she resigned from to become a special Nanny for a fine young man and infant triplet girls. ( She was Annie the Nanny) Later in life she returned to her home in Syracuse to care for her family. When Annie passed, the world gained an angel. Anne was predeceased by seven siblings. She survived by one brother, Lawrence (Mary) Killoran; and one sister, Ellen Patchett. Anne is also survived by two sisters-in-law Maureen, and Shirley Killoran; one brother-in-law, Jack Halpin; and several nieces, and nephews. Burial and services will be private, condolences for Anne's family may be left on the Ballweg and Lunsford funeral home web site.



