Anne Hoylman

BELLEVILLE — Anne M. Hoylman, née Fuchs, 57, of Belleville, Illinois, born Dec. 10, 1962, in Alton, Illinois, passed away at 12:23 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Paul J. and Bernadine J. (née Newnom) Fuchs.

She is survived by her children, Collin (Matteo) Nioi, of Belleville, and Taylor Hoylman (Christian Vineyard), of South St. Louis, Missouri; sisters Jeanne Olubogun (Mary and Paul), Gabrielle Overturf (Maison, Sam and Ike), Catherine (Val) Periandri (Erica and Megan) and Genevieve (Todd) Missel (Hannah and Katie); stepmother Susan Fuchs; and, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Anne was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Immaculate Conception Lithuanian Church in East St Louis. She received anointing of the sick July 23, 2020. Anne graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in Alton and Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

She has been a nurse since May 1984 and has worked in the ICU at Belleville Memorial Hospital for over 20 years.

Anne loved to volunteer her time at Collin and Taylor's schools when they were growing up. Her most favorite place to volunteer her time was at Camp Ondessonk.

She loved to travel, taking trips to Italy, Greece and Peru. She loved to crochet, embroider and play board games.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
