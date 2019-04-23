ANNE LOVE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Anne Rosack Love was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 4, 2019. She was born on Feb. 2, 1926 in Montreal, Quebec to Christina and William Rosack. The family moved to Alton, Illinois, where she attended Alton High School graduating in 1944. She married Kenneth R. Love on Aug. 27, 1948. Through Ken's career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, the couple relocated to Hannibal and Springfield, Missouri before settling in St. Louis, Missouri where their two children were born. In 1962, the family moved to Oklahoma City.

Anne's greatest joy and priority was being mother to her children Tina and Tim. Her unwavering pride and unconditional love was continually expressed to them. She enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross, Girl Scout and Boy Scout activities, Northwest Classen PTA, and Kappa Kappa Gamma and Sigma Nu Mom's Club at OSU. She was an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where she and Ken delivered Mobile Meals and taught Sunday School. Anne was an animal lover having had numerous Shelties and a special love for all God's creatures.

Anne and Ken's love of music was woven into their entire life together. They faithfully hosted "band" at their home or away on vacation in Florida. Her natural ear, harmony and sweet voice always accompanied the instrumentals. Big Band tunes flowed throughout the home. They also loved hosting their annual New Year's Day Open House which included business colleagues and neighbors. She and Ken enjoyed traveling with Telephone Pioneers and Downtown Lions Club.

Strongly influenced by a deep relationship with her Austrian-born mother Christina who was a master seamstress, Anne had a keen sense of style and fashion. She was never seen without her lipstick and hair perfectly coiffed. Her outward beauty was matched only by her inner beauty, faith and strength. The entire Love family was blessed with Christina living with them for nearly twenty years.

Family members who predeceased Anne include her parents, sisters Nettie and Olga, brothers Nick and Bill. She is survived by her husband of seventy years, Ken, daughter Tina Ridley and husband Tim, son Dr. Tim and wife Susan, and grandson Jack Love all of Oklahoma City; granddaughter Aubrey Carroll and husband Macon and new great grandson Crosby Graham Carroll of Charlotte, North Carolina, grandson Michael Love of Houston, Texas and cousin Lionel Kuran of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

A Celebration of Anne's life was held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N. Shartel, Oklahoma City.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne's name may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church or a local animal welfare organization.