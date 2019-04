ANTHONY BURGESS

ALTON — Anthony L. Burgess, age 26, departed this life on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital.

He was the son of Clara West Stewart and Gregory Burgess of Alton, Illinois.

Visitation will be on Saturday April 13 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Deliverance Temple Church. Rev. Charles K. Burton will deliver the eulogy. Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M.Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton in charge of arrangements