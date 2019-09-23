BETHALTO — Anthony Juliano, 71, went to be with the Lord at 7:37 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

He was born on May 16, 1948 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Alphonso & Angelina (Dipiano) Juliano. Anthony married Janet (Strickland) on May 4, 1968 in New York; she passed away on Oct. 5, 2007. He remarried Carolina (Cordoba) in Feb. 2014 in Bethalto, Illinois she survives.

Anthony served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Toyota as an Auto Mechanic working for 40 years retiring in 2010. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto and the Spanky's Gang Car Club. Anthony enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and classic cars, owning a 1941 Studebaker. He most of all loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and daughter-in-law, Anthony (Melissa) Juliano of Jerseyville and Christopher Juliano of Fairview Heights; five grandchildren, Aaron Juliano, Jacob (Abby) Juliano, Alyssa Juliano, Kaleb Setzer and Katilyn Setzer; one brother, Carl Juliano of New York; one sister, Caroline (Juliano) Stegmier of New York; mother of his grandchildren, Jill Juliano of Shipman; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with Fr. Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will be at St. Dennis Cemetery in Shipman, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to .

Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.