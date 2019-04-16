ANTHONY MICHELON

ALTON — Anthony Michelon Sr., age 67, of Alton, Illinois, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 19, 1952, in Alton, the son of Antonie and Lillie (Barnes) Michelon. He married Amalie Elvira Feid on July 29, 1973 in Germany, and she preceded him in death in 2018.

Anthony was proud of his service in the US Army. He retired from LaClede Steel where he had worked as a pipefitter. He loved being a Grandpa and Great-grandpa.

He is survived by two sons, John Michelon of Alton, and Anthony Michelon Jr. of Bethalto, Illinois; his siblings, Mary and Tom Dixon of Alton and John Michelon of Biloxi, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Molly Michelon, Anthony Michelon, Keith Wren, John Flemming, Joseph Flemming, and Kaitlin Michelon; three great-grandchildren, Jake, Natalie, and Nathan; and his close friends, Jimmy Sheets and Louis Valdez.

In addition to his wife, Amalie; he is preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Frank Kelly.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 19 from 6-8 pm at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

A private family burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either of his sons.

Online Condolences may be made at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com