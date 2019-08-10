SANDOVAL — Anthony "Tony" Charles Sammis, Jr. — beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle and friend — passed away on Aug, 9, 2019.

Born on August 15, 1949 in Wood River, Illinois, he was the first of four children born to Dr. Anthony and Delcie Sammis. He, along with his younger sisters and brother, grew up in Bethalto, Illinois, eventually becoming the owner of the local Texaco gas station.

After the deaths of their parents, Tony took care of his sisters and brother in the absence of their parents, becoming the glue that held the family together. He was well known to be the rock that everyone could lean on throughout the everyday and unique problems that life threw out. He served the family as their parental figure at the same time entering into a 25-plus year career of service to the community of Bethalto and another 12 years of service to The Bank of Edwardsville serving its employees, clients and customers. Tony dedicated his professional life as well as his family life to service and self-sacrifice.

Tony was preceded in death by his sister, Rose Mary (Sammis) Jeffries and is survived by his wife, Brenda; their three children, Erik Sammis of Navarre, Florida, Matthew Sammis of Bethalto, and Ashley (Sammis) Holland of Sandoval, Illinois; a sister, Mary Sue (Sammis) Burnett of Bethalto; a brother, Dr. Charles E. Sammis of West Bend, Wisconsin; six grandchildren; three nieces; and two nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto where funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Daryl Dolbee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto with Military Burial Rites being performed by Alton VFW No. 1308.

Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation (for veterans). Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.