I read the obituaries everyday,it’s my online app!

Today I hurt inside!

Tony’s mother Katy,was my moms best friend.

My mom rented the back house behind Tony ,Sams childhood home on Main Street little Italy.

I’d stop by his house periodically.We both lost a great friend last year.It glued us together.I have the deepest sympathy for ricki ,he’s always had a smile and great love for me.

Sam his brother is my godfather!

A great comic has moved on!

Love From my mom Sandy ,and myself.

Jim lavite

Love

