Anthony Vambaketes (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Vambaketes.
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GODFREY — Anthony George Vambaketes, 68, died at 6:18 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center.

Born July 25, 1951 in Alton, he was the son of John G. and Mary (Lafakis) Vambaketes. He was a new development coordinator at Argosy Casino and in 1980 became owner of Tony's Ranch House in Godfrey. He was a member of STS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and served as an Alton alderman for 20 years. He enjoyed playing cards and golf and loved vacationing in Minnesota with his family.

On July 2, 1977 he married the former Peggy Coontz in East St. Louis. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Mary Mathews (Tim) of Godfrey; two sons, A.J. Vambaketes (LaNae) of Godfrey and John Vambaketes of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Stella and Tony Mathews; and a sister, Stella Georgitsis (Ted) of Chicago.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Father Achilles Karathanos will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to STS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.