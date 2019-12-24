GODFREY — Anthony George Vambaketes, 68, died at 6:18 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Healthcare Center.

Born July 25, 1951 in Alton, he was the son of John G. and Mary (Lafakis) Vambaketes. He was a new development coordinator at Argosy Casino and in 1980 became owner of Tony's Ranch House in Godfrey. He was a member of STS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church and served as an Alton alderman for 20 years. He enjoyed playing cards and golf and loved vacationing in Minnesota with his family.

On July 2, 1977 he married the former Peggy Coontz in East St. Louis. She survives. Also surviving is a daughter, Mary Mathews (Tim) of Godfrey; two sons, A.J. Vambaketes (LaNae) of Godfrey and John Vambaketes of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Stella and Tony Mathews; and a sister, Stella Georgitsis (Ted) of Chicago.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, Father Achilles Karathanos will officiate. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to STS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.