Anthony Yenne
1955 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Anthony D. "Tony" Yenne, 65, returned to his heavenly home on the evening of Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, at his home with family by his side. Born Jan. 7, 1955 in Wood River, Illinois, the son of Rose (Furlow) Yenne of Wood River and the late Paul Yenne. He was an alumnus of East Alton Wood River High School, "Class of '73". Tony was a family man who always put them first. His contagious laugh and sense of humor could brighten up a whole room. His children remember him as a loving father who encouraged them to pursue their goals Tony retired from Brinks Armored Car Company after 26 years. He was a generous and laughable individual who loved the outdoors, camping, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and traveling with his family. He had a passion for drag racing and street cars. The St. Louis Blues was his favorite team, that made his love for hockey even deeper. He married Andrea Mueller. She survives. In addition to his mother, Rose and wife, Andrea; Tony is survived by children, Michelle Null of Wood River, David Yenne of Bethalto, Illinois, Andrew (Skylar) Mueller of Nixa, Missouri, Brianna Yenne, Jordan Yenne and Gemma Yenne all of Wood River; grandchildren, Whitney Null, DJ (Britni) Null. Aubrey Cathey, Brittany and Brenden Yenne; great grandchildren, Trevor Morckel, Cade Null, and Mazey Rose; brothers, James Yenne, and Joseph (Barbara) Yenne both of Wood River; half-sisters, Patty Wontroba and Pamela Jacquin; aunts, uncles and numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends He was preceded in death by his father; daughter, Sarah Yenne; and infant sister, Kathleen Yenne. Family services and burial will be Thursday, May 14, at Woodland Hill Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Cary L. Beckwith will officiate. Memorials may be made to an educational fund for his children. Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
Woodland Hill Cemetery
MAY
14
Burial
Woodland Hill Cemetery
