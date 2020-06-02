ALTON — April DawnYell Jones, 42, of Alton, Illinois, died unexpectedly at 5:14 a.m. on June 1, 2020 at her home. She born on April 7, 1978 in Jerseryville, Illinois. She was the daughter of Jerry Holly and Jane (Whitley) and Terry Piper. April was a Crisis Clinician for Behavioral Health Response. Besides her parents April is survived by fiance', Chris Muscarella of Godfrey, Illinois; two daughters, Lacie Jones of Alton, and Bella A. Jones of Jacksonville, Illinois; three sons, Kaihlec Jones of Alton, Haiden Jones of Alton, and Gabriel Jones of Jacksonville; two brothers, Phillip Kirchner of Perry, Illinois, and Michael Kirchner of Texas. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to April's children in c/o: Jane Piper P.O. Box 381 Greenfield, IL. 62044. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store