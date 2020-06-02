April Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALTON — April DawnYell Jones, 42, of Alton, Illinois, died unexpectedly at 5:14 a.m. on June 1, 2020 at her home. She born on April 7, 1978 in Jerseryville, Illinois. She was the daughter of Jerry Holly and Jane (Whitley) and Terry Piper. April was a Crisis Clinician for Behavioral Health Response. Besides her parents April is survived by fiance', Chris Muscarella of Godfrey, Illinois; two daughters, Lacie Jones of Alton, and Bella A. Jones of Jacksonville, Illinois; three sons, Kaihlec Jones of Alton, Haiden Jones of Alton, and Gabriel Jones of Jacksonville; two brothers, Phillip Kirchner of Perry, Illinois, and Michael Kirchner of Texas. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to April's children in c/o: Jane Piper P.O. Box 381 Greenfield, IL. 62044. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved