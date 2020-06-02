ALTON — April DawnYell Jones, 42, of Alton, Illinois, died unexpectedly at 5:14 a.m. on June 1, 2020 at her home. She born on April 7, 1978 in Jerseryville, Illinois. She was the daughter of Jerry Holly and Jane (Whitley) and Terry Piper. April was a Crisis Clinician for Behavioral Health Response. Besides her parents April is survived by fiance', Chris Muscarella of Godfrey, Illinois; two daughters, Lacie Jones of Alton, and Bella A. Jones of Jacksonville, Illinois; three sons, Kaihlec Jones of Alton, Haiden Jones of Alton, and Gabriel Jones of Jacksonville; two brothers, Phillip Kirchner of Perry, Illinois, and Michael Kirchner of Texas. No services are scheduled. Memorials may be made to April's children in c/o: Jane Piper P.O. Box 381 Greenfield, IL. 62044. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.