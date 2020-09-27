MORO — Arlene R. Grigsby, 92, passed away at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home in Jerseyville.

She was born on June 2, 1928 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Annie (Gloss) Rhine.

Arlene married James Grigsby on July 12, 1946 in Alton and he preceded her in death on July 10, 2007.

She was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook and loved being a cosmetologist. She had lots of close friends and loved dogs and animals.

Arlene is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Steven & Debra Grigsby of Powder Springs, Georgia, and Michael Grigsby of Godfrey; four grandchildren and spouse, Tara (James) Singleton of McAlister, Oklahoma, Brittany Grigsby of Powder Springs, Georgia, Christopher Grigsby of Collinsville, Jamie Grigsby of Alton, Lindsey (Tyler) St.Clair of Bridgeton, Missouri, and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Herman and Sarah Rhine.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25 people or less will be allowed at the visitation and masks are required.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto with the Rev. Kevin Auten officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Meadowbrook.

Condolences and register book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.