ARLINE POWELL

GRANITE CITY — Arline Rae Powell, 78, of Granite City, passed away Thurs. July 11, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

She was born Mar. 10, 1941 in East St. Louis, to the late Phillip & Gladys (Beers) Pyle Sr.

Arline worked as a waitress at many local establishments as well as a cleaner at American Cleaners. She loved to shop, garden and most of all spend time with her family.

She is survived by 2 daughters: Susan VanWinkle of Wood River, and Cheryl Rhoades of Granite City; 2 sons: Robert (Sam) Rhoades of Redbud, and Ronald (Ruth) Rhoades of Cottage Hills; 5 grandchildren: Mandi Neal, Justin (Katy) Rhoades, Jessica Weiser, Bobby Rhoades and Nikki Rhoades; and a brother: Phillip "Buck" Pyle Jr. of FL.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis "Nan" Sahr.

Services are private.

Arrangements with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.