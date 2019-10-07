GODFREY — Arnetta Grace (Kee) Whitlock, 83, passed away peacefully at 5:37 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Morningside of Godfrey, Illinois. Born July 30, 1936, in Johnston City, Illinois, she was the daughter of Orville and Imogene (Porter) Kee.

She was a legal secretary for various law firms in the Alton, Illinois area for many years. She enjoyed many hobbies including music, playing the keyboard in the family band, The Por-Kees, ceramics, quilting, flower arranging, baking custom cakes, painting, sewing, gardening and genealogy. She played the piano by ear, loved to dance and sing, and loved a good margarita.

On April 12, 1958, Arnetta married Eugene W. Whitlock in Springfield, Illinois. Together they shared 61 years of marriage. Along with her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Curry of Godfrey; Carol (Mike) Pashea of Edwardsville; Catherine Herzon of Los Angeles; four grandchildren, Lauren Youngberg (fiancé John Flavin) of Alton; Rachel Pashea (fiancé Jonathan Pieper) of Troy; Chris Pashea and Sarah Pashea of Edwardsville. Also surviving are two sisters, Opal Avery, of Johnston City, and Barbara (Tony) Vatovec, of Johnston City, two brothers, Vernon (Maureen) Kee, of Johnston City, and Jerry (Gayle) Kee, of Marion, and a sister-in-law, Judy Kee, of Johnston City, as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Kee, and a sister, Vera Bishop, an infant granddaughter, two brothers-in-law, Jack Avery and William Whitlock, and a sister-in-law, Juanita Whitlock Gehrig.

She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered most importantly as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the or Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank Morningside of Godfrey and Heartland Hospice for the loving care given to their mother. Gent Funeral Home in Alton, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.