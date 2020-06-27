Arnold Crotchett Jr.
ROCKBRIDGE — Arnold "Arnie" B. Crotchett Jr., 82, departed this life Thursday, June 4, 2020.

He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Rockbridge, Illinois, the son of the late Arnold B. and Mabel Evelyn Tucker Crotchett.

He was united in marriage Sept. 27, 1958, to Dorothy Meldrum, who survives.

Arnie honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1955 through 1957. He was an industrial engineer for Owens-Illinois Glass Co. in Alton, Illinois, for 36 years. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, craftsman and, earlier in his life, hunter and sportsman, playing fast pitch softball being his favorite. He loved God, his family and his country.

Arnie was loved by all and had an abundance of friends from all the diverse places he called home, his long-lasting friendships from his long term career at O-I and his and his wife's extensive travels. His family referred to him fondly as the social butterfly — no matter where he went he always had or made a friend.

He is dearly loved and will be missed beyond words by his wife, Dottie, of Savannah, Tennessee; his children, David Bruce and his wife, Silvana Sbabo Crotchett, of Grumolo, Italy, and Cynthia Jane Lewis, of Pocahontas, Tennessee; grandchildren, Danielle Hargis, Brandon and wife Jennifer Juravich Hargis, and David Crotchett Jr.; great-grandchildren, Rebecca Elizabeth Hargis and Jacob Arnold Hargis; also by sisters Doris Darr and Sandy Goshorn, both of Jerseyville, Illinois.

In addition to his parents, Arnie was proceeded in death by sister, Marsha Crotchett, and brothers Richard, Robert and Eugene.

Services and burial will be at a later date in Carrollton, Illinois.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
