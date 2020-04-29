BETHALTO — On the night of April 27, 2020 at 10:45 p.m., Arnold J. "Bud" Fee, 82, left this Earth to be with our Lord and his mother and father.

Born Aug. 1, 1937 in East Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Edgar and Annie Fee.

Bud worked as an inspector for Laclede Steel for 40 years until his retirement in 1996.

He leaves his loved ones and those who love him, his wife Doris; sister, Eleanor Hammon; children, Traci (Mark) Dooley, Tim (Janice) Fee and Todd (Joyce) Fee, Trent Fee and Jason Fee; eight grandchildren, Lindsey, Tregg, MaKenzi, Courtni, Bryan, Chelsea, Nathan and Erin; two great-grandchildren; stepchildren, Sondra (Tom) Blotevogel and their five sons, Kim (Earl) Pavish and their daughter and son, and Bryan (Laura) Taulbee and their daughter and son; nine step-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

Bud joins his parents and a grandson in Heaven.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.