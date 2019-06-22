HARTFORD — Arnold "Wayne" D. McKee, 76, died at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton.

Born Dec. 5, 1942 in Cario, IL, he was a son of the late Clarence and Virtus (Story) McKee, Jr. Wayne and the former Sandra J. Prater were married July 9, 1960 in Anna, IL. She survives.

He worked as a Machinist at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corp. in St. Louis, MO for 35 years, retiring in 1996.

Survivors include one daughter, Valrie Eyer & Dennis of Wood River; two sons, Richard Mckee of Roxana, David McKee & Cheryl of Godfrey; 4 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild; one sister, Charlotte Christopher & Axle of Cape Girardeau, MO; one brother Terry McKee & Kim of Cape Girardeau, MO.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry & Jerry McKee; a step-brother, Bobby Cox.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. June 24, 2019 at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River. Services follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Sonny Renken officiating.

Burial will be at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be given to the North Alton Baptist Church. Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.