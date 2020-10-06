HARDIN — Arthur "Art" L. Schulze Jr., 76, passed away at his home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

He was born on March 7, 1944 to the late Arthur L. Schulze Sr. and Sofia (Kraut) Schulze.

Art was a graduate of Calhoun High School. He retired as a union carpenter for the St. Louis Carpenter's Hall.

He loved gardening, helping at the fairgrounds and loved visiting with everyone in town.

He is survived by three sons, Chris Schulze, Dan Schulze, and Alan (Melody) Schulze; two sisters, Glenda Jones and Marilyn Sherman; and four grandchildren.

Per his wish's cremation rites were accorded.

Graveside service will take place Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at Wilson Cemetery in Batchtown, Illinois.

Celebration of Life will follow at Mel's River dock in Hardin, Illinois.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral home is handling the arrangements.