ASHLEY LAMPARTER

GRAFTON — Ashley Marie Lamparter, 35, passed away at 2:27 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Saint Louis University Hospital after a short battle with cancer, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on Jan. 12, 1984 in Jerseyville, Illinois to Daniel and Virginia (Vinyard) Lamparter and graduated with the class of 2002 from Jersey Community High School.

Ashley was a lifelong resident of Grafton and worked hard to provide for her children, as a self-employed housekeeper in the area.

Ashley had a loving and giving heart, and will be dearly loved and missed by all who knew her. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She had a love for all critters, never missing the chance to help a turtle cross the road. Additionaly, it was no secret that Ashley proudly "packed the heat" and enjoyed shooting guns of all types and sizes.

Surviving are her mother and father, Dan and Jenny Lamparter of Grafton, Illinois; her two beautiful children, Dylan Lamparter and Lyla Blackburn, both of Grafton; her fiancé, Patrick Blackburn of Grafton; maternal grandmother, Eva Vinyard of Brighton, Illinois; a sister, Angela Miller, and her companion, Seth Stinnett of Alton, Illinois; a brother and sister in-law, Jason and Elizabeth Lamparter of Grafton; two nieces, Sydney Miller and Olivia Lamparter; two nephews, Wyatt Miller and Logan Lamparter; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends, including Michael and Melissa McKenna and their daughter, Alice (Aaron) Gray, of Jerseyville.

Per her wishes, cremation rights have been accorded.

A memorial visitation celebrating Ashley's life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.