WOOD RIVER — Ashly Maynard, 34, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20 in Roxana. She was born on January 30, 1985, in Graham, Texas, the daughter of Neil and Terri (Hellemeyer) McInnis, Jr. of Wood River. She married Will Maynard on July 7, 2007, in Alton, and he survives.

Other survivors include a daughter Lucy at home; a sister Chelsy McInnis and her companion Ken Earley of St. Louis; a brother Neil McInnis III and his companion Heather Rose of Moro; her maternal grandma Betty Pitchford of Bethalto; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Rex and Mary Maynard of Rosewood Heights; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Andrew and Carrie Maynard of Creve Couer, Missouri; her nephew Alexander Maynard; and her husband's grandma, Kathern Lincoln of Bethalto.

A 2003 graduate of Roxana High School, Ashly worked at Rock the Spectrum in Edwardsville and filled in at Child Horizons in Roxana. She was a member of Roxana Church of the Nazarene and was active in the Bethalto Mothers of Preschoolers Group. She participated in the Fine Arts at Roxana High School and was a member of Thespian Troupe #556 at Roxana. Ashly was very active in helping people who had children with special needs and was a strong advocate for them.

She was preceded in death by her son Vince Maynard; her paternal grandparents; and her maternal grandpa.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 1-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Roxana Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will continue from 1 p.m. until time of funeral services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24 at the church. Rev. Dr. Larry Lacher will officiate. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like people to donate Toy Story toys to Toys for Tots or monetary donations to The Autism Clinic at Hope to purchase new equipment for the Vince Maynard Sensory Gym, 115 Rottingham Court, Suite A, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025. Donations will be accepted at the services.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.