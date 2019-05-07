AURORA COVEY

MARYVILLE —Aurora "Lupe" Guadalupe Covey, 71, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:29 p.m. at University Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

She was born on Sept. 5, 1947 in Laredo, Texas, the daughter of Lucio and Aurora (Tellez) Saldivar. She married Paul Emmett Dean Covey in Alton, Illinois on Oct. 4, 1979. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2012.

Lupe was a member of the First Christian Church of Wood River, Illinois. She volunteered her time serving dinners at the Hope Center in Cottage Hills. She enjoyed crocheting, cake decorating, baking, playing Bunco and Bingo, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. She loved bragging about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and taking her great-grandson Oliver for speedy rides in her wheelchair.

She is survived by her children, Roxanne (James) Foster of Bethalto, Angelica Dunning of Alton, Diane (Mark) Niedert of Meadowbrook, Illinois, Dania (Hilario) Fiscal of Cottage Hills, Illinois and Marsha Carmack of Cottage Hills; a brother, Lucio Saldivar, Jr of Laredo; and a sister, Patricia (Thomas) Solis of Laredo. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless other loved ones, both friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and great-grandson.

Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon, on Friday, May 10 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Walter McCaslin will officiate. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Wood River.

