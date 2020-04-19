ALTON — Austin Beecher, born April 2, 1959, 60 years young, a gentle, caring, wonderful person, died on April 18, 2020 at 12:26 a.m. at Staunton Memorial Hospital of heart failure.

He was a loving husband of Eugenia "Jeanne" Kiffmeyer Beecher whom he cherished for 39 years. He was the father of two sons, Brandon and Jeremy Beecher, who he adored; also Brandon's partner, Eric Larry, and Jeremy's wife, Cat Schleicher.

He was raised in McDougal, Arkansas, one of 11 children. He then moved to the Bunker Hill area when he was 18. He worked at Olin Corporation as a machine adjuster for 32 years.

He loved living in the country and raising exotic birds and animals. He also enjoyed outdoor activities including time on his tractor.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Gertrude and Arvel Beecher, and his sister Judy Ellis.

Since the world is at a standstill at this time, we are unable to hold a funeral. We plan on holding a gathering in his remembrance at a later date. He will be sorely missed by his wife, sons friends, and relatives. He has now taken a place in heaven. His remains will be cremated per his wishes.

If you knew Austin, please take a moment to remember how he touched your life. Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to send online condolences may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.