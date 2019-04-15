BARBARA BINNING

EAST ALTON — Barbara Binning, 77 of East Alton, Illinois, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at home with her family.

Barbara was born on Sept. 10, 1941 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Levi and Viola (Allsman) Lewis. Barbara worked for over twenty years at Owens- Illinois and retired from Hutchinson Foundry in 2003. Barbara married Clemeth Lee Binning on Sept. 15, 1961.

Barbara was a faithful member of East Alton Assembly of God. Barbara enjoyed her days spending time with her family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Barbara is survived by and will be missed by her children, Kimberly (Binning) Chevlin (Larson) and John Larson of Murrieta, California, Richard Lee Binning of East Alton, grandchildren, Brittany (Wilburn) Sattari and Michael Sattari of Murrieta, her great-grandchild, Arianna Lee Sattari, a surviving sister; Brenda (Lewis) Calame, a surviving brother, Jack Lewis and many other close family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clemeth Binning and her siblings, Darlene (Lewis) Geisen, Donald Lewis, Carolyn (Lewis) Anderson, and Allen Lewis.

She will be interred at Rose Lawn Memorial Cemetery next to her beloved husband. She wanted for her family and friends to remember her with a celebration of life to be held in Illinois at a time and date to be determined. Memorial donations can be made to a charity close to her heart; Cure SMA foundation (curesma.org) - Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.