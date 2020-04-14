ALTON — Barbara S. Brown,73, passed away 4:49 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020 in the emergency room at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Aug. 20, 1946 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of John R. and Martha (Overall) Dickens.

She had worked as a Job Coach for the Life Skills Foundation.

Surviving are a son, Michael (Tammy) Brown of Bethalto, Illinois; daughters, Angel Davis of East Alton, Illinois, Karrie Ridder of Fosterburg, Missouri, Melodie (Paul) Boulware of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Paula (Mark) LeCrone of Centralia, Illinois; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rustin Hall and Cary Dickens; and sisters, Deborah Hall, Juanita Dickens-Lee and Alice Dickens-May.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dennis "Pete", John "Johnny", Jerry and David "Ed" Dickens; and sisters, Rosemary Spink, Glenda Ruth Dickens and Anita Hall.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River entrusted with arrangements.