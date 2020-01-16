GODFREY — Barbara Campbell-Albert, 79, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. Born Sept. 16, 1940 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Albert J. and Evelyn Virginia (Belt) Tieman.

She owned and operated Barb's Parcel & Licensing Service in Godfrey, Illinois. She married James "Les" Leslie Albert in Tampa, Florida. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are three sons, Bill Campbell (Jean) of Godfrey, Brian Campbell (Kala) of Carrollton, Illinois, and Brad Campbell (Kelley) of Godfrey; as well as 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Kyleigh Campbell.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

Reverend Steve Rice will officiate. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter.

