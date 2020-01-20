ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Barbara (Barb) Castelli, 62, from Rosewood Heights, Illinois, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 while visiting family in Orlando, Florida.

Born in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Pete and Juanita Castelli.

Survived by daughter Aryn (JC) Bierbaum; son, Allon (Rebecca) Castelli; two grandchildren, whom she adored; two brothers, Phillip (Julie) and Michael Castelli; and sister Betty Castelli Uhrig.

She enjoyed time with family and friends; and going to church and bible study to talk about her great God.

She spent many years preparing meals at My Just Desserts. Barb will be remembered for her spunky and loving personality, she loved her family and friends dearly.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25th at Anchor of Hope Fellowship, located at 503 Milton Rd., Alton, Illinois, 62002.

Family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until noon with an open service immediately following officiated by Pastor Caleb Ring.