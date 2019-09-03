DORSEY — Barbara Cenatiempo, 68, passed away at 3:37 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

She was born on June 26, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Wiley & Jessy (Dean) Wilson.

Barbara married Benedict "Ben" Cenatiempo on Dec. 2, 1969, in St. Louis, Missouri and he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2016

She is survived a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Jerry Adams of Dorsey; two grandchildren, Brooke and Joshua Adams; two brothers, Gerald and Wiley Wilson Jr.; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Theryia Munselle, Caroll Wilson, and Donna and Dave Greenwalt; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Carol Wilson.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Tom Liebler officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to .

