GRAFTON — Barbara J. Clark, mother of Rodney and Gene Roentz; and Mary Jo (Roentz) Durham, died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home, Jerseyville, Illinois.

Burial at the Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton, Illinois.