GODFREY — Barbara J. Dahman, 82, of Godfrey, Illinois, formerly of Winchester, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 26, 1938, in Milton, Illinois, the daughter of H. Donald and Naomi Read Foreman. She married, Robert W. Dahman, June 18, 1983. He survives. Surviving are children, James Eric (Julie) Buckley of Weston, Wisconsin, Clinton Ray (Sharon) Buckley of South Jordan, Utah, and Anita Joyce Buckley (Dr. Gene) Aragona of Godfrey; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Danielle) Buckley, Derek (Alexandra) Buckley, Blair Buckley, Irik McMurry, Lauren McMurry, Krista Aragona, Amanda Aragona and Christian Aragona; two great-grandchildren; two step-children, Mike (Brenda) Dahman and Bruce (Pam) Dahman, both of Winchester; three step-grandchildren, Andy (Mandie) Dahman, Matt (Mysti) Dahman and Michelle (Rich) Seymour; seven step-great grandchildren; and lifelong best friends, Doris Mixer, Zona Casteel,Evelyn Land and Wanda Oedewaldt. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Jo Ann (Foreman) Hardwick. Barb graduated from Milton High School in 1955. She attended the First Christian Church in Winchester and was a former librarian at the Winchester Public Library. She was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved watching or listening to the games. Barb was a member of and held officer positions in the Daughters of the American Revolution, and The Jacksonville Historical and Genealogy Society as well as the Scott County Historical Society. She was very interested ingenealogy research. She also enjoyed collecting teapots and teacups from her travels and was a talented seamstress. Barb was a devoted wife, mother, grandma and an adored aunt. Private graveside services will be held at the Winchester City Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in Winchester or the Winchester Public Library. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 29 to May 30, 2020.