Barbara Eberlin
1943 - 2020
ALTON — Barbara C. Eberlin passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Alton, Illinois. She was born Sept. 16,1943 to the late Henry and Ruth (Bizaillion) Eberlin.

Barbara was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan, she loved to read and was a dog lover.

She is survived by her dog Josh; also nieces and nephews, Rob (Mary Ruth), Mark (Peggy), Chris (Lori) Eberlin, Melinda, Greg (Mindy), Scott, Danny (Marcey) Snider, and Doug Meyer.

In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by five siblings, Robert J. Eberlin, Sue (Waldo) Snider, Tony Eberlin, Infant Judy Eberlin, and Eleanor Heitzig; and niece, Kim Meyer.

Private Graveside service will take place Friday, June 26, at St. Norbert's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's School or St. Norbert's School.



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
St. Norbert's Cemetery
