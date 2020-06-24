ALTON — Barbara C. Eberlin passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Alton, Illinois. She was born Sept. 16,1943 to the late Henry and Ruth (Bizaillion) Eberlin.

Barbara was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Blues fan, she loved to read and was a dog lover.

She is survived by her dog Josh; also nieces and nephews, Rob (Mary Ruth), Mark (Peggy), Chris (Lori) Eberlin, Melinda, Greg (Mindy), Scott, Danny (Marcey) Snider, and Doug Meyer.

In addition to her parents; she is preceded in death by five siblings, Robert J. Eberlin, Sue (Waldo) Snider, Tony Eberlin, Infant Judy Eberlin, and Eleanor Heitzig; and niece, Kim Meyer.

Private Graveside service will take place Friday, June 26, at St. Norbert's Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's School or St. Norbert's School.