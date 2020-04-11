MEDORA — Barbara A. Endicott-Varner, 81, of Medora, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., after a long illness.

She was born on July 13, 1938 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of the late Carl Colborn and the late Lydia (Mueller) Colborn. She married Gayle W. Endicott in 1953, who preceded her in death in April of 1970.

She later married James Varner in 1975, who preceded her in death in Oct. of 1987.

Barbara worked as a beautician at Kitzmiller Beauty School in Godfrey, Illinois. She was on the board of the Bethalto, Illinois, Boys and Girls Club. She enjoyed cleaning and loved to work. Barbara enjoyed watching her grandchildren. She was a loving, kind and hardworking mother that enjoyed raising her four boys and spending time with them.

She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Daniel (April) Endicott of Belleville, Illinois, Doug (Marilyn) Endicott of Bethalto, David Endicott of Wood River, Illinois, and Darren (Charlene) Endicott of Medora; and her grandchildren, Breanna, Daniel, Nicole, Corey, Cassie, Luna, Thomas and Brandon.

Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association and/or the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club.

